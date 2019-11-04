UrduPoint.com
Bangldeshi & Pak Women Cricket Teams Visit PSCA

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:51 AM

Bangldeshi & Pak women cricket teams visit PSCA

Pakistani and Bangladeshi women cricket teams visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here on Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ):Pakistani and Bangladeshi women cricket teams visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here on Sunday.

They were received and briefed by MD Malik Ali Amir, COO Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO Muhammad Kamran Khan. DIG operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, SSP operation Lahore Muhammad Naveed and PCB representative were also present.

Both the teams visited and observed various sections of IC3.

Later, Bangladesh Women Cricket Team Coach Javed Omar Balim said Pakistan was a safe place for cricket and sports should not be affected in the name of security protocols. Bangladeshi men cricket team would visit Pakistan in January, he added.

Miss Romana Ahmed, Captain Bangladeshi women cricket team, said they received lots of love in Lahore and they had enjoyed playing good cricket here. Security arrangements were of international standards, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistani captain Bisma Maroof said best security arrangements had brought cricket back to Pakistan, "We are grateful to all security agencies for the support." Managing Director PSCA Malik Ali Amir, talking to the media said all security agencies were working as a team and, "We welcome more countries to come and play in Pakistani grounds." Both the teams were handed over souvenirs and gifts at the end of their visits.

