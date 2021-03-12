FG Polo, team Risala and Barry's emerged as winners in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship 2021 matches, played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):FG Polo, team Risala and Barry's emerged as winners in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship 2021 matches, played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Heroics of Francisco Bensadon helped FG Polo to a convincing 10-7 triumph over Newage/Rizvi's in the first encounter of the day. Francisco smashed in superb six goals to emerge as top scorer from the winning side while his teammates Amirreza Behboudi and Jamie Le Hardy converted a brace each. For Newage/Rizvi's, Salvador Ulloa and Salvador Jauretche hammered a hat-trick each while Adnan Jalil Azam struck one.

FG Polo were off to flying start as they banged in brace to earn a 2-0 lead while Newage/Rizvi's struck one to finish the first chukker at 2-1. Newage started the second chukker well by malleting an equaliser to level the score at 2-all. But FG launched a series of attacks on their opponents' goal and succeeded in converting two goals to get back 4-2 lead. Newage played better polo in the third chukker as they hammered a hat-trick to gain 5-4 lead yet FG Polo also played well and converted one to draw the score at 5-all.

The fourth chukker was evenly poised as both the sides struck one goal each to make it 6-all. The fifth and last chukker was dominated by FG Polo, who fired in fabulous four goals against one by Newage to win the match by 10-7. Nicolas Scortichini and Marcelo Garrahan were field umpires.

The second match of the day saw team Risala recording an upset 8-5 victory against DS Polo/ASC. Abdul Rehman Monnoo emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he cracked a quartet while Dylan Rossiter hammered a hat-trick and Pedro Guitierrez struck one goal.

For DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder was top scorer with four goals while Maxwell Charlton hit one goal.

Soon after start of the match, Risala thrashed in two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead. DS Polo/ASC replied strongly and converted two goals to level the score at 2-all. Risala played better polo in the second chukker, where they converted two goals against just one by DS Polo to take 4-3 lead.

Risala continued their good show in the third chukker and converted a beautiful brace to enhance their lead to 6-3. They added one more in their tally in the beginning fourth chukker to stretch their lead to 7-3 while DS Polo/ASC banged in a brace to reduce the margin to 7-5. Risala played well in the fifth and last chukker as well, and converted one more goal to win the encounter 8-5.

The third and last encounter of the day proved to be a thrilling one, where Barry's beat spirited Master Paints Black with a narrow margin of 8-7.

Ernesto Trotz was star of the day for Barry's as he hammered superb five goals while Santiago Gomes Romero contributed with a brace and Nafees Barry with one goal. For Master Paints Black, Mariano Raigal slammed in a hat-trick while Matias Vial Parez and Ahmad Ali Tiwana converted a brace each.

Both the teams played well and matched fire-with-fire till the end of the third chukker while Barry's show their supremacy in the fourth and fifth chukker to win the encounter with a close margin of 8-7.