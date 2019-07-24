UrduPoint.com
Bank Of Khyber Junior Squash Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Bank of Khyber Junior Squash Championship begins

Bank of Khyber KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):Bank of Khyber KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Complex on Tuesday.

Head of the HR Sher Mohammad, Group Head Islamic Banking, the Bank of Khyber Atif Mohammad, Chief Financial Officer Mehmood Ahmad Qureshi, President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Member Executive Sajjad Khalil, Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur were also present during the opening ceremony.

In the Under-11 category Mobeen Khan, Ameer Hamza, Rayyan Mohib, Ubaid Ullah Afzal moved to the quarter-finals after recording their victories.

In the first match Mobeen Khan defeated Yayha Khan by 11-5, 11-9 and 11-8, Ameer Hamza beat Abdullah Arif by 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7, and Ubaid Ullah Afzal beat Noor Khan by 11-6, 11-6 and 11-7.

In the Under-13 category Usman Khan, Mushtafa Irfan, Hamza Sajjad, Mobeen Ali also moved to quarter-finals.

Usman beat Muhamamd Ahmad Khalil by 11-8, 11-6 and 11-8, Mustafa Irfan beat Muhammad Raza by 12-10, 11-7 and 11-9, Hamza Sajjad beat Huzaifa Jehanzaib by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-8 and Mubeen Ali beat Abdul Shakeel by 11-6, 4-11, 11-9 and 11-8.

