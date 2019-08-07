Banned cricketer Sharjeel Khan approaches Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Banned cricketer Sharjeel Khan has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow him to resume cricket after his ban ends on August 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Banned cricketer Sharjeel Khan has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow him to resume cricket after his ban ends on August 10.

Sharjeel was banned in February 2017 for two and a half years for his involvement in spot-fixing during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he was playing for Islamabad United in the match against Peshwar Zalmi.

Talking to APP, a PCB official said Sharjeel had to go through a proper procedure to resume domestic cricket. Firstly, he would have to apologise publicly for his deeds by admitting he was involved in match-fixing and then he would be sent in for rehabilitation like Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif.

The rehabilitation process might take up to three to four months period, he said.

The official said in the rehabilitation process, Sharjeel would have to educate the upcoming youngsters on how spot-fixing damages a player's career and spoil lives. "After the completion of the rehabilitation process he would be able to get a chance to resume domestic cricket," he said.

Sharjeel made his Twenty20 debut for Pakistan on December 8, 2013 against Afghanistan and ODI debut on December 18, 2013 against Sri Lanka.

In his debut ODI match he scored 61 runs from 61 balls. He was selected for the Pakistan squad for the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, where he was the highest run-scorer for his team. Sharjeel had scored 812 runs in 25 ODIs and 360 in 15 T20s.

