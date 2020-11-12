UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bannu Inter-Club Volleyball Championship, Saad, Waqas Club To Clash In Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Inter-Club Volleyball Championship in Bannu under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association has entered its final stage in which Saad Amandi Club and Waqas Club qualified for the final.

The Inter-Club Volleyball Championship is currently continued in Bannu under the aegis of Provincial Volleyball Association and District sports Officer Bannu. In the first semi-final of the Inter-Club Volleyball Championship held at the Bannu Sports Complex, Waqas Club defeated Jhangi Club 25-12, 25-19 and 25-21 to qualify for the final while in the second semi-final, Saad Amandi Club defeated Amaro Mandan Club 3-2, the score was 25-21, 19-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-15.

Now Saad Club would face Waqas Club in the final.

Malik Ehsan Ahmad Khan, Administrator Sports Complex Bannu, Malik Yasir Dawood, international volleyball player Habibullah Khan, Farid Khan, Secretary Bannu Volleyball Association Liaq Zaman, Sajid Ali and other personalities were present on the occasion.

