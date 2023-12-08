Bannu, Peshawar qualifies for Inter-Zone Women Cricket Championship final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Bannu and Peshawar qualified for the final of the Inter-Zone Women cricket Championship being played here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University ground on Thursday.

Star batter Naseem Khan of Bannu smashed a cracking 44 runs not out against Mardan by guiding her team to reach to the final while Peshawar recorded a convincing 93 runs victory against Malakand in the second semi-final.

Naseem played a captain innings smashing boundaries all around the ground and made an unbeaten 44 runs at a time wherein Bannu lost three wickets for just 11 runs. Naseem also made a good knock of 52 runs in the earlier match against Hazara.

Naseem hit seven boundaries and three sixes in her 44 runs innings as Bannu while batting first scored 83 runs for the loss of five wickets, Shazia also played well and made 26 runs with four boundaries and one six. For Mardan Lubaba, Irum and Shamim took one wicket each.

In reply, Mardan failed to chase the target and out for 81 runs with Zarka, and Naaz leading the side with 23 and 20 runs, and Anzala and Nayyab made 12 and 13 runs respectively. For Bannu Naseem took two wickets, and Nazia and Azra took two wickets each.

In the second match, Peshawar piled up 146 runs target while batting first. Bakhtawar was the top scorer with 45 runs including five boundaries and four sixes, Asiya, Saba and Zohar made 34 runs with five boundaries, Saba scored 33 runs including four boundaries and one six while Irum made 13 runs not out with two boundaries. Aqsa, Aman, Eman, Nayyab, and Shabnum took one wicket each for Malakand.

In reply, Aqsa played excellently by smashing 34 runs with six boundaries and Aman made 16 runs with three boundaries while Nayyab scored 10 runs not out. Thus Malakand failed to chase the target and was out for 53 runs with Zohra, and Rahat taking two wickets each while Asiya, and Saba one wicket each.

The final will be played between Peshawar and Bannu on Friday. Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Professor Dr. Safia Ahmad will grace the occasion as chief guest. Operation Manager Pakistan Cricket board Haseena Khushbo, Deputy Director sports Mariyyah Samin, international cricketer Salma Faiz, Organizing Secretary Najma Qazi, officials and players were also present and witnessed the semi-final matches.