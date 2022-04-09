UrduPoint.com

Bannu Players Wins Medals In Int'l Wushu Contests

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2022 | 02:06 PM

The players of Asad Khan Club Bannu grabbed two gold and three bronze medals in International Wushu, Boxing and Gymnastics competitions held in Kabul, Afghanistan

According to detail, the players hailing from a local Club of Bannu, competed in the international events of Wushu, a Chinese Martial Art, Boxing and Gymnastic competitions and won back home two gold medals and three bronze medals despites players from Kazakhstan, Irfan and Afghanistan.

The Pakistani contingent overall got a good position in the competitions, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt. (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi said during a reception held in the honor of those winning medals in the international competitions held in Afghanistan.

The deputy commissioner also presented certificates and cash prizes to the players of the Pakistani contingent, most from District Bannu. He also gave Rs 30,000 in cash for encouragement of the players.

