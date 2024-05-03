Bannu Region wins overall trophy of Inter-Madrasa Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Bannu Region clinched the overall trophy after winning gold medals of the Cricket and Volleyball by defeating Swat in the finals of the Inter-Madaras Games which concluded here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Merged Area Razi Ullah Batani, District sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan, Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Khan Baloch, officials, players and large numbers of spectators were also present.

The ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Madrasa Games organized by the Directorate General Sports, Bannu region claimed first position in cricket and volleyball, Swat was second after taking runners-up position in the football, cricket and volleyball while Dera Ismail Khan was third by winning football final on the penalty kicks at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium, Peshawar.

In the Inter-Madrasa games, the football final was played between Dera Ismail Khan and Swat region, in which both teams showed their best game.

In the end, Dera Ismail Khan won the trophy by penalty shootout. In the volleyball final at PSB Gymnasium, Bannu defeated Swat 3-0. The score was 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.

Similarly, the cricket final was played between Swat and Bannu Region at Islamia College Ground, in which Bannu Region won the toss and batted first by setting up 129 runs in the allotted overs in which Saqib 25 with three boundaries, Altaf 19 with one six two boundaries and Ikram 17 with three boundaries were the outstanding scores. Fawad was the top scorer with 21 runs. The special guests of the closing ceremony of the Inter-Madrasa Games were Director Operations Azizullah Jan and Director of Sports Merged Area Raziullah Khan Batani, who distributed the prizes among the players.

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Dr. Hazratullah Khan, District Sports Officer Peshawar Gul Rukh and other personalities were present. Four hundred athletes from seven regions of the province participated in volleyball, cricket and football games in the Inter-Madrasa Games.