Bannu Region Wins Overall Trophy Of Inter-Madrasa Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Bannu Region clinched the overall trophy after winning gold medals of the Cricket and Volleyball by defeating Swat in the finals of the Inter-Madaras Games which concluded here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.
Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Merged Area Razi Ullah Batani, District sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan, Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Khan Baloch, officials, players and large numbers of spectators were also present.
The ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Madrasa Games organized by the Directorate General Sports, Bannu region claimed first position in cricket and volleyball, Swat was second after taking runners-up position in the football, cricket and volleyball while Dera Ismail Khan was third by winning football final on the penalty kicks at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium, Peshawar.
In the Inter-Madrasa games, the football final was played between Dera Ismail Khan and Swat region, in which both teams showed their best game.
In the end, Dera Ismail Khan won the trophy by penalty shootout. In the volleyball final at PSB Gymnasium, Bannu defeated Swat 3-0. The score was 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.
Similarly, the cricket final was played between Swat and Bannu Region at Islamia College Ground, in which Bannu Region won the toss and batted first by setting up 129 runs in the allotted overs in which Saqib 25 with three boundaries, Altaf 19 with one six two boundaries and Ikram 17 with three boundaries were the outstanding scores. Fawad was the top scorer with 21 runs. The special guests of the closing ceremony of the Inter-Madrasa Games were Director Operations Azizullah Jan and Director of Sports Merged Area Raziullah Khan Batani, who distributed the prizes among the players.
Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Dr. Hazratullah Khan, District Sports Officer Peshawar Gul Rukh and other personalities were present. Four hundred athletes from seven regions of the province participated in volleyball, cricket and football games in the Inter-Madrasa Games.
Recent Stories
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
More Stories From Sports
-
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today4 minutes ago
-
Government committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood1 hour ago
-
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details1 hour ago
-
Hamza Tufail of KP to officiate hockey matches in Malaysia1 hour ago
-
President Mirziyoyev hopeful Uzbek-Afghan-Pakistan railway line to ensure regional economic integrat ..2 hours ago
-
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 319 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup19 hours ago
-
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated injury19 hours ago
-
Pakistan hockey team reach Malaysia for Azlan Shah Tournament19 hours ago
-
Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back for Ireland, England T20Is19 hours ago
-
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales20 hours ago