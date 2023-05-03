Bannu secure victory in PM Youth Talent Hunt Program Men Volleyball Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Bannu Region clinched the trophy after securing victories in all four matches in the League round match part of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Men Volleyball Championship, which concluded here on Wednesday.

The Inter-Region Men Volleyball competition was held at GM Khattak sports Gymnasium of Agriculture University. The three members selection committee including former skipper national team Abdur Rahim, Ismail Khan and Dr Noorzad thoroughly monitored the performance of the players for the selection of both male and female teams for the national league.

Vice Chancellor, Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Dr Jan Bakht, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, distributed medals and prizes to the winning players. Squash legend Qamar Zaman, Director Sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam, Chairman Sports Committee Prof. Fazal Naseer, former captain of the National volleyball team Abdul Rahim Khan, Director of Distance education Dr Noorzada and other important personalities were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr John Bakht said, "Sports are very important for mental and physical development." Unfortunately, nowadays the younger generation had fallen prey to various addictions, thus healthy activities could be very useful in encouraging them towards a positive life, he added.

The selection committee will select the best players who will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second round to be held in Karachi.

The duties of the scorer in the championship were performed by Yehya Jan while Muazullah and Anwarullah supervised the match. Bannu bagged the first position after four wins, Mardan got the silver medal by winning three matches, whereas Swat with two wins secured third position in the League. Hazara and Peshawar won fourth and fifth positions respectively.