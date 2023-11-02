Bannu stuns Peshawar in PM Youth Talent Hunt Badminton League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Bannu stunned Peshawar Region in the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Men Badminton League being played under the aegis of the Directorate of sports University of Swabi at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda on Thursday.

District Sports Officer Charsadda and Admin Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Imran was the chief guest on this occasion. Chief Referee of the Pakistan Badminton Federation Muhammad Amjad Khan, international coaches Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah and Director Sports University of Swabi Iltaf Hussain, officials and players were also present and witnessed the league matches.

In the first singles Hamza Khan of Bannu Region recorded victory against his upcoming young rival Mekaeel Khan of Peshawar Region in a thrilling 2-1 battle, lasted for one hour and five minutes. The score was 26-24, 21-23 and 21-19. Both Hamza Khan of Bannu and Mekaeel Khan of Peshawar played well and gave each other a tough fight.

Mekaeel, also exhibited his classic overhead smashes and some good shorts at the net but overall Hamza Khan dominated the proceeding and after winning the first set, lost the second before facing tough resistance against his rival Mekaeel and marched as victorious before winning the third and decisive set 21-19.

In the doubles, Afnan and Hamza (Bannu) beat Malik Faraz and Muhammad Zaid (Peshawar) in straight sets 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 23-21. Afnan and Hamza played well and had good combinations against Malik Faraz and Muhammad Zaid.

In the second singles Daniyal Shehzada of Peshawar beat Taimoor Khan of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 21-18 and 21-17 in straight sets. Daniyal Shehzad did not face any resistance against Taimoor Khan in the straight sets match.

In the second doubles Daniyal and Umar of Peshawar defeated Taimoor and Fahad of Bannu in another thrilling match wherein both pairs went against each other to full length. Daniyal and Umar played well and did not give much chance to Taimoor and Fahad of Bannu to strike back, thus leveling the set tally 2-2. It was the decisive singles, the third one in which Afnan Khan of Bannu recorded a thrilling victory against Muhammad Zaid, the current national no. 1 of Peshawar in a marathon 2-1 sets, the score was 27-25, 21-23 and 23-21. The match provided great thrill for the setting spectators who enjoyed it and supported both Bannu and Peshawar teams.

