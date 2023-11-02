Open Menu

Bannu Stuns Peshawar In PM Youth Talent Hunt Badminton League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Bannu stuns Peshawar in PM Youth Talent Hunt Badminton League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Bannu stunned Peshawar Region in the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Men Badminton League being played under the aegis of the Directorate of sports University of Swabi at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda on Thursday.

District Sports Officer Charsadda and Admin Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Imran was the chief guest on this occasion. Chief Referee of the Pakistan Badminton Federation Muhammad Amjad Khan, international coaches Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah and Director Sports University of Swabi Iltaf Hussain, officials and players were also present and witnessed the league matches.

In the first singles Hamza Khan of Bannu Region recorded victory against his upcoming young rival Mekaeel Khan of Peshawar Region in a thrilling 2-1 battle, lasted for one hour and five minutes. The score was 26-24, 21-23 and 21-19. Both Hamza Khan of Bannu and Mekaeel Khan of Peshawar played well and gave each other a tough fight.

Mekaeel, also exhibited his classic overhead smashes and some good shorts at the net but overall Hamza Khan dominated the proceeding and after winning the first set, lost the second before facing tough resistance against his rival Mekaeel and marched as victorious before winning the third and decisive set 21-19.

In the doubles, Afnan and Hamza (Bannu) beat Malik Faraz and Muhammad Zaid (Peshawar) in straight sets 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 23-21. Afnan and Hamza played well and had good combinations against Malik Faraz and Muhammad Zaid.

In the second singles Daniyal Shehzada of Peshawar beat Taimoor Khan of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 21-18 and 21-17 in straight sets. Daniyal Shehzad did not face any resistance against Taimoor Khan in the straight sets match.

In the second doubles Daniyal and Umar of Peshawar defeated Taimoor and Fahad of Bannu in another thrilling match wherein both pairs went against each other to full length. Daniyal and Umar played well and did not give much chance to Taimoor and Fahad of Bannu to strike back, thus leveling the set tally 2-2. It was the decisive singles, the third one in which Afnan Khan of Bannu recorded a thrilling victory against Muhammad Zaid, the current national no. 1 of Peshawar in a marathon 2-1 sets, the score was 27-25, 21-23 and 23-21. The match provided great thrill for the setting spectators who enjoyed it and supported both Bannu and Peshawar teams.

APP/ijz/1635

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Young Marathon Charsadda Swabi

Recent Stories

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

14 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

43 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

45 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

46 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

1 hour ago
Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

1 hour ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports