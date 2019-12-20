Bannu United Club wins DC Lakki Marwat Kabaddi title

The Bannu United Club won the Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament in connection with the Deputy Commissioner Lakki Mawar Sports Festival, which concluded on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Bannu United Club won the Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament in connection with the Deputy Commissioner Lakki Mawar Sports Festival, which concluded on Friday.

In the final match, the winning team defeated the competitor Ahmadzai Lakki Marwat and grabbed the Champion trophy.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat was the guest who presented the trophies to the players of both teams. District Sports Officer Adil Shah and Provincial Kabaddi Association Senior Vice President Malik Riaz, Chairman Pir Barkat Ali Shah and Secretary Syed Sultan Sari and large number of spectators were also present.

The Lakki Marwat Sports Festival also including traditional sports Kabaddi competitions besides cricket, volleyball, hockey, football, badminton and tug of war.

In Kabaddi Bannu, Lucky Marwat two teams from Lakki Marwat and Bannu, Swabi, and Charsaddai participated.

The teams of Bannu United and Ahmedzai Lakki Marwat defeated their rivals in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. Bannu United Kabaddi Club defeated Ahmedzai Lakki Marwat team by 35-25 in the final match wherein hundreds and thousands of spectators witnessed. For Bannu Asmat ullah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Naveed Khan and Muhammad Zaman Khan played well while for Lakki Marwat Javed Khan, Ibrahim Ullah and Shoukat Ullah played well.

On the occasion, Secretary of the Provincial Kabaddi Association Syed Sultan Bai paid tribute to the District Administration and DSO Lakki Marwat Adil Shah for holding a successful kabaddi tournament.