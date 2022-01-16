Barak treble gives Verona win at Sassuolo

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Antonin Barak scored a hat-trick as Verona won 4-2 at Sassuolo in an entertaining Serie A match on Sunday.

Barak was the beneficiary of a lucky ricochet to put Verona two ahead on the stroke of half-time after Gianluca Caprari had opened the scoring in the 37th minute for the away side.

The Czech midfielder netted from the penalty spot 20 minutes later, shortly after Gianluca Scamacca had halved the deficit for the hosts with his ninth goal of the season.

Substitute Gregoire Defrel then headed Sassuolo to within a goal of Verona in the 67th minute but Barak made absolutely sure of the points with a lovely dinked finish in stoppage time after being put through by Nikola Kalinic.

The win moves Igor Tudor's Verona up to 10th on 30 points, two points ahead of 12th-placed Sassuolo.

Later on Sunday Roma try to get their faltering season back on track when they host rejuvenated Cagliari, while league leaders Inter Milan face a tough test at Atalanta in the weekend's big match.