Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:09 PM

Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open title

Barbora Krejcikova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday, defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to become the first Czech woman in 40 years to conquer Roland Garros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Barbora Krejcikova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday, defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to become the first Czech woman in 40 years to conquer Roland Garros.

Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world and playing just her fifth main draw in a Slams singles event, triumphed 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 for a second career title.

The 25-year-old emulates compatriot Hana Mandlikova who claimed the trophy in Paris in 1981.

