Barca, Bayern Book Knockout Berths In Womens Champions League

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Barcelona and Bayern Munich both cruised to comfortable wins on Thursday to book their tickets for the qualifying stage of the Women's Champions League.

Bayern Munich overcame some stubborn early resistance at Swedish side Rosengard to ease to a comprehensive 4-0 win.

A looping header from Brazilian defender Tainara gave them the lead in the 38th minute.

Sydney Lohmann doubled the lead in the 66th minute with Georgia Stanway and Julia Landenberger following up to complete a comfortable win.

Irene Paredes gave Barcelona an early lead in Lisbon before Claudia Pina doubled it just before the break.

Aitana Bonmati and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic put Barca 4-0 up but Benfica finally began to bare their teeth when Jessica Silva and Cloe Lacasse both scored.

But an own goal from Ana Seica and a fiery finish from Mariona Caldentey completed the 6-2 rout which enabled Barca to join Bayern on 12 points in Group D and ensure that both progress alongside Wolfsburg who are already through.

Arsenal also moved into the last-eight from Group C on a better head-to-head record despite being beaten 1-0 at home by reigning champions Lyon, Frida Maanum's own goal just before the break the difference between the teams.

The win means Lyon are now level with Arsenal on 10 points, two ahead of Juventus for whom Cristiana Girelli scored four, including two penalties, as they hammered Zurich 5-0 in Turin.

The Italy forward notched her first after two minutes but had to wait to the cusp of half-time, by which time Lineth Beerensteyn had already put Juve 2-0 up, before striking in her second from the spot.

The 32-year-old completed her hat-trick in the 57th minute after some fine link-up play from Beerensteyn and Barbara Bonansea before adding her fourth from the penalty spot two minutes later.

Zurich had Irina Pando sent off six minutes from time for a late tackle on Beerensteyn that earned her a second yellow card.

