UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barca Defender Tobido Contracts Virus, Had No Contact With Champions League Squad

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Barca defender Tobido contracts virus, had no contact with Champions League squad

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Barcelona announced on Wednesday that defender Jean-Clair Todibo has tested positive for coronavirus but has not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

"Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the pre-season today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19," Barcelona said in an initial statement in which they did not name Tobido.

"The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League." Barca added that Frenchman Tobido "has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home".

Tobido, 20, moved to Barcelona from Toulouse in January last year but has only made a handful of appearances for the Catalan giants and spent the second half of this season on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke.

"I inform you that I have tested positive for covid-19, I am asymptomatic and I feel fine. I am at home following the proper health protocols," Tobido said on Twitter.

"I really want to go back to training, but now it's time to stay home until the virus is over."Barca, who were beaten to the Spanish title by Real Madrid, face Bayern in the 'Final Eight' played behind closed in the Portuguese capital on Friday.

Related Topics

Loan Twitter Fine Toulouse Lisbon Barcelona January From Real Madrid Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

28 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

43 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

43 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

43 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

58 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.