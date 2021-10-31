UrduPoint.com

Barca Held By Alaves In First Game After Koeman Dismissal

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 10:20 AM

Barca held by Alaves in first game after Koeman dismissal

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Barcelona dropped more points in La Liga after failing to beat Alaves on Saturday as their first game since the sacking of Ronald Koeman ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw at Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez is expected to be appointed Koeman's successor this week but with the details of his move still to be agreed with Qatari side Al Sadd, Barca B coach Sergi Barjuan has been put in temporary charge.

Yet the removal of Koeman, and even the prospect of Xavi, produced no obvious uplift as a superb second-half strike from Memphis Depay was quickly cancelled out by an equally impressive run and finish from Alaves' Luis Rioja.

After three league games without a win, Barcelona are eight points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, who earlier defeated Elche 2-1 thanks to two goals from Vinicius Junior and aided by a red card for Elche's Raul Guti.

Even more worrying for Barca will be the gap behind the top four is five points while attendances suggest the team's form is creating a sense of apathy amongst supporters, with only 37,238 inside the 99,000 Camp Nou.

There were also injury concerns ahead of Tuesday's visit to Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League, which could prove pivotal to Barcelona's hopes of reaching the knock-out stage.

Gerard Pique had to go off in the last 20 minutes while Sergio Aguero departed in the first half after the striker appeared to suffer from breathing problems.

Whether Barjuan is still in charge for the trip to Kiev remains to be seen but club president Joan Laporta suggested that is the current plan, with Xavi, or the next coach, perhaps taking over for next weekend's game against Celta Vigo or during the international break.

Barjuan admitted on Friday that it is "difficult to change things in a short time" but also said the team's style, a key factor in Koeman's dismissal, is "non-negotiable".

But while the first half an hour was perhaps slightly more purposeful, Barcelona still struggled for chances and their defence was beaten too easily for Rioja's equaliser.

For all the talk about style and possession, Depay's opener was a thunderbolt out of the blue. Jordi Alba played inside and Depay opened up his body before curling the ball into the top right-hand corner.

But Barca's lead lasted less than three minutes as Alaves equalised with another superb goal, Rioja dancing past three Barca defenders, latching onto a sublime flick from Joselu, before rounding Marc-Andre ter Stegen and finishing.

Depay was slipped through by Gavi and Nico Gonzalez but hit the post and then Antonio Sivera as Alaves held on for a hard-fought point.

Related Topics

Visit Barcelona Kiev Lead Memphis Post All From Top Real Madrid Coach Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

9 hours ago
 Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 20 ..

Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

11 hours ago
 Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Petrol prices to remain unchanged

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.