Barca Youngster Alena Joins Getafe On Loan

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:34 PM

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has joined Getafe on loan until the end of the season, the clubs announced on Wednesday

Madrid, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has joined Getafe on loan until the end of the season, the clubs announced on Wednesday.

Getafe, who have dropped to 16th in La Liga, will pay all of Alena's wages as the 23-year-old looks to kickstart his career away from Camp Nou.

"FC Barcelona and Getafe CF have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Carles Alena until the end of the 2020/21 season," Barca said in a statement.

Alena has long been circled as a potential star of the future after coming through at Barca's La Masia youth academy but he has been unable to establish himself in the first team.

He failed to make much of an impression during a loan spell at Real Betis last season and has made only five appearances for Barca this term under new coach Ronald Koeman.

The Spaniard scored on his debut in the Copa del Rey in November 2016.

"Alena is a player for the future that has to play," said Koeman on Tuesday. "He has decided to look for an exit."

