UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barca Youngster Fati Gets Maiden Spain Call-up

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:55 PM

Barca youngster Fati gets maiden Spain call-up

Barcelona's Guinea-Bissau-born teenager Ansu Fati has been named in Spain's senior squad for the first time, coach Luis Enrique said on Thursday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Barcelona's Guinea-Bissau-born teenager Ansu Fati has been named in Spain's senior squad for the first time, coach Luis Enrique said on Thursday.

Fati, 17, has been called up for September's Nations League games against Germany and Ukraine after scoring eight goals in 33 matches for the Catalan club last season.

"He has the quality to play with us. He has excellent statistics, the only player with a better minutes played/ goals scored ratio at Barca is Lionel Messi," Enrique said.

"He has everything so to become an important player in the squad," he added.

Enrique returned to the Spain job in November after resigning last June to take care of his daughter, Xana, who died of cancer.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder has also included uncapped Wolves attacker Adama Traore, Manchester City defender Ferran Torres and Sevilla's Sergio Reguilo, but Barca's Jordi Alba and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez miss out.

"If I could have I would have picked 30 players... But it's impossible. The PSG players could have been there as well as Dani Ceballos and Gerard Moreno... But I can't pick them all," Enrique said.

La Roja head to Germany on September 3 before hosting Ukraine three days later in games expected to be played behind closed doors due to the coroanvirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Ukraine Died Job Germany Barcelona Spain June September November Cancer All Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

13 minutes ago

Narcotics ministry has developed one of world's la ..

2 minutes ago

Weekly US jobless claims rise more than expected t ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122, Civil Defense prepared for flood emer ..

2 minutes ago

US Consulate issues alert for its citizens during ..

2 minutes ago

IG FC meet Mehsud tribes elders of South Wazirista ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.