Barca's Jordi Alba Tests Positive For Covid-19
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:45 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Barcelona's Spanish international left-back Jordi Alba has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
"Jordi Alba has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of Tuesday afternoon's training session," the La Liga club said in a statement.
"The player is in good health and self-isolating at home."Alba, 32, joins Frenchman Clement Langlet and Brazilian Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week.