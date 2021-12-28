UrduPoint.com

Barca's Jordi Alba Tests Positive For Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

Barca's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona's Spanish international left-back Jordi Alba has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Barcelona's Spanish international left-back Jordi Alba has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

"Jordi Alba has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of Tuesday afternoon's training session," the La Liga club said in a statement.

"The player is in good health and self-isolating at home."Alba, 32, joins Frenchman Clement Langlet and Brazilian Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week.

Recent Stories

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorwa ..

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorways under PPP mode

2 minutes ago
 Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester ..

Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester City: official

2 minutes ago
 Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

32 minutes ago
 Philippines Signs Deal to Buy 2 Warships From Sout ..

Philippines Signs Deal to Buy 2 Warships From South Korea - Defense Department

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews perform ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews performance of ABAD

2 minutes ago
 Senate education body apprised of penalties to cur ..

Senate education body apprised of penalties to curb plagiarism

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.