Barcelona's Spanish international left-back Jordi Alba has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

"Jordi Alba has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of Tuesday afternoon's training session," the La Liga club said in a statement.

"The player is in good health and self-isolating at home."Alba, 32, joins Frenchman Clement Langlet and Brazilian Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week.