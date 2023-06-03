Two time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is on the bench for Barcelona in the women's Champions League final clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday in Eindhoven at the PSV Stadium

Eindhoven, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Two time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is on the bench for Barcelona in the women's Champions League final clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday in Eindhoven at the PSV Stadium.

The midfielder has not started a game this season after recovering from a long-term knee injury, but scored for the Spanish champions in their final league game.

Barcelona are without forward Asisat Oshoala, ruled out with a late hamstring injury and coach Jonatan Giraldez selected Salma Paralluelo, who scored in the quarter-final against Roma, in her place.

Lucy Bronze starts at right-back for Barcelona after recovering from knee surgery, with fellow England international Keira Walsh in midfield.

Wolfsburg, who last won the trophy in 2014 and are aiming to lift it for a third time, line up with Jill Roord in a deep-lying midfield role, alongside Lina Oberdorf.

Tommy Stroot's starting line up is the same as it was for their semi-final second leg win over Arsenal.

Barcelona: Sandra Panos; Lucy Bronze, Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon, Fridolina Rolfo; Patri Guijarro, Keira Walsh, Aitana Bonmati; Graham Hansen, Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey.

Coach: Jonatan Giraldez (ESP) Wolfsburg: Wolfsburg XI: Merle Frohms; Lynn Wilms, Kathrin Hendrich, Dominique Janssen, Felicitas Rauch; Lena Oberdorf, Jill Roord, Svenja Huth; Sveindis Jonsdottir, Ewa Pajor, Alexandra Popp.

Coach: Tommy Stroot (GER) Referee: Cheryl Foster (WAL)