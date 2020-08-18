Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday that will see him sidelined for 10 weeks, the Catalan club announced

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday that will see him sidelined for 10 weeks, the Catalan club announced.

Ter Stegen, who has suffered all season with his right knee, will miss the pre-season and start of the 2020/21 season for Barca, which resume La Liga duties on September 12.

The 28-year-old, who has been at the club since 2014, played in 46 matches this season (36 in La Liga, eight in Champions League, two in the Copa del Rey), keeping 15 cleansheets.

Barcelona, in full crisis mode after their 8-2 Champions League quarter-final humiliation by Bayern Munich, have parted ways with both coach Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal.