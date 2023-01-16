UrduPoint.com

Barca's Young Stars Hoping Super Cup Trophy Is First Of 'new Era'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Barca's young stars hoping Super Cup trophy is first of 'new era'

Barcelona's young players, led by teenage sensation Gavi, were at the heart of the club's first trophy for nearly two years as they thumped rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Barcelona's young players, led by teenage sensation Gavi, were at the heart of the club's first trophy for nearly two years as they thumped rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Gavi, 18, scored and fashioned two more in their 3-1 victory on Sunday, including one for 20-year-old Pedri, while defender Ronald Araujo shackled Vinicius Junior and Alejandro Balde excelled on the other flank.

"A new era has started," yelled an ecstatic Araujo as he ran back to the dressing room with his medal, after wild celebrations on the pitch in Saudi Arabia.

The ushering in of a new start for Barcelona is the club's fervent hope, after they lifted their first trophy in the 21st century without Lionel Messi being part of the squad.

When the Argentine icon left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after spending his whole career at the club, it shook Barca and the football world.

Deluged by debt, the Catalans spent big in the summer, a spree funded by mortgaging part of their future television income, among other methods.

They signed Robert Lewandowski, who also netted against Madrid in the Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia, as well as Jules Kounde and Raphinha among others.

Gradually the Barcelona team which conquered Europe in 2009, 2011 and 2015 is being dismantled, with only a couple of veterans remaining.

Xavi was one of the first to depart, leaving on top of the world after winning the treble in 2015, and now he has been working on reshaping a club which president Joan Laporta said was "almost dead" when he took over.

There is a young core to Xavi's team, with Gavi and Pedri key to the reshaped midfield, while Araujo and Kounde are in their early 20s.

Balde, 19, has displaced veteran Jordi Alba at left-back more often than not this season, while hopes Ansu Fati can become the team's star still remain.

The 20-year-old forward scored a stellar volley against Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, and is still rebuilding his game and his form after serious injuries.

- 'Present and future' - Gavi was particularly devastating against Real Madrid, operating from the left but coming inside to help Barcelona dominate the midfield.

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was totally overwhelmed by the combination of the midfielder and Balde on the left wing.

"When you see (Gavi) compete like that, putting his soul out there, he's a character that is contagious for the team, he has an innate capacity for leadership," said Xavi.

"It comes from inside, it's spectacular. At 18, I have said it many times, but don't let it stop, he has no ceiling this boy." Busquets labelled Gavi a "competitive animal" while Laporta heaped praise on both him and Pedri.

"They are two players with both a present and a lot of future," enthused Laporta.

"They can give Barca glorious games and win many titles. Pedri is a magician and Gavi is spectacular, the energy he has in every game and now with more patience, and goals." A month ago Xavi said both Gavi and Pedri were better than he and former team-mate Andres Iniesta were at the same age.

"When Andres and I were 20, we weren't at the level they are now," said Xavi in January.

"(And) Balde's potential is marvellous, he will be Barca's full-back for the next fifteen years." Barcelona celebrated the win joyously at the King Fahd International Stadium and later, singing songs and dancing in the dressing room.

"It's a Clasico and a final, we celebrated it to the max," Gavi told reporters.

"A title with Barca is something that I have been desiring since I made my debut."Barcelona -- who are three points ahead of Real at the top of La Liga -- are hoping it is the first piece of silverware of many, and the start of the new era heralded by Araujo.

Related Topics

Football Dead Century World Europe Young Barcelona Madrid Same Saudi Arabia January Sunday 2015 TV From Top Real Madrid PSG

Recent Stories

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All ..

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All Black Gibbes

8 minutes ago
 PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rival ..

PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rivals

8 minutes ago
 Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

8 minutes ago
 FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

27 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

23 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.