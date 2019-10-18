UrduPoint.com
Barcelona And Madrid Told To Agree New Clasico Date Due To Catalonia Protests

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:23 PM

The Barcelona and Real Madrid Clasico, Spain's biggest football league match, has been postponed because of Catalonia protests, the Spanish football federation said Friday

The clubs have until 10:00am (0800 GMT) on Monday to find a new date for the match originally scheduled for October 26, the federation said.

If they fail to do so, the federation will choose a new date.

The Spanish football league (LFP) on Wednesday said it had asked the country's football federation (RFEF) to move the fixture from to Madrid after three days of large-scale demonstrations which have turned increasingly violent.

