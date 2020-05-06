Barcelona and Real Madrid players begin virus testing

Players at Barcelona and Real Madrid started to undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday as La Liga clubs planned to return to restricted training ahead of the proposed resumption of the season next month

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Players at Barcelona and Real Madrid started to undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday as La Liga clubs planned to return to restricted training ahead of the proposed resumption of the season next month.

Barca captain Lionel Messi and France international Antoine Griezmann were among players pictured arriving one by one in their cars at the club's training centre early Wednesday morning.

Players at Madrid, including Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, also underwent health checks at Real's training base on the outskirts of the city.

Results from the coronavirus tests are typically known within 48 hours. The testing is part of the league's strict medical protocol with which teams must comply before a return to training.

Atletico Madrid, who will also carry out tests Wednesday, are aiming to resume training immediately once the results are known if all goes to plan.

"It's been a very strange time for us. We've never gone as long without touching a ball and we are eager for it all to restart," said Atletico midfielder Marcos Llorente.