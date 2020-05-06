UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona And Real Madrid Players Begin Virus Testing

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

Barcelona and Real Madrid players begin virus testing

Players at Barcelona and Real Madrid started to undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday as La Liga clubs planned to return to restricted training ahead of the proposed resumption of the season next month

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Players at Barcelona and Real Madrid started to undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday as La Liga clubs planned to return to restricted training ahead of the proposed resumption of the season next month.

Barca captain Lionel Messi and France international Antoine Griezmann were among players pictured arriving one by one in their cars at the club's training centre early Wednesday morning.

Players at Madrid, including Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, also underwent health checks at Real's training base on the outskirts of the city.

Results from the coronavirus tests are typically known within 48 hours. The testing is part of the league's strict medical protocol with which teams must comply before a return to training.

Atletico Madrid, who will also carry out tests Wednesday, are aiming to resume training immediately once the results are known if all goes to plan.

"It's been a very strange time for us. We've never gone as long without touching a ball and we are eager for it all to restart," said Atletico midfielder Marcos Llorente.

Related Topics

France Barcelona Madrid All From Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 50,000 coronavirus infections in Belgium

5 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

5 minutes ago

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of ..

6 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 Vaccines in Preclinical Trials, F ..

8 minutes ago

Car sales plunge 48 pct in April on coronavirus im ..

9 minutes ago

US, Canada Can Take Up to 4Mln BPD Off Oil Market ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.