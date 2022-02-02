UrduPoint.com

Barcelona Announce Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Signing Until 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Barcelona announce Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing until 2025

Barcelona on Wednesday announced they had signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until June 2025 as a free agent

Barcelona on Wednesday announced they had signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until June 2025 as a free agent.

"The player will sign a contract until June 30, 2025, with an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023," said the club on their web site, adding that the deal included a 100 million Euros ($113 million) buyout clause.

His previous club, Arsenal, on Tuesday released Aubameyang, who had not played for them since being disciplined in December. That cleared the way for the striker, who was already in Spain, to sign for Barcelona as a free agent.

