UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona Axe Sporting Director Abidal As Purge Continues

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

Barcelona axe sporting director Abidal as purge continues

Barcelona have sacked Eric Abidal as sporting director, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday, a day after dismissing coach Quique Setien

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Barcelona have sacked Eric Abidal as sporting director, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday, a day after dismissing coach Quique Setien.

"FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united them," the club said on its website.

Like Setien, Abidal has paid the price after Barca ended a season of internal conflict by surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then suffering a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

It was Barcelona's first season without a trophy since 2007.

Setien's exit was announced on Monday after an emergency board meeting at Camp Nou, which lasted almost six hours.

Abidal, a former French international left-back who won 67 caps, played for Barcelona from 2007 to 2013, during which time he suffered health issues and underwent a liver transplant.

He was appointed sporting director in June 2018 He came unde fire for his handling of the dismissal of coach Ernesto Valverde in January.

Abidal and other officials had visited Al-Sadd's Qatar coach Xavi to offer him the position while Valverde was still in charge, but the former Barca legend refused.

Abidal blamed the players for Valverde's dismissal in an interview, provoking an angry reaction from the club's normally discreet superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi posted a message on Instagram urging Abidal to "take responsibility for his decisions" and "name Names".

Setien oversaw 16 wins, four draws and five defeats from his 25 games in charge.

After announcing Setien's departure on Monday the club promised "profound changes".

"This is the first decision taken regarding the extensive restructuring of Barca's first team, which will be done in agreement with the current technical management and the new coach, which will be unveiled in the coming days," the Catalan club said on Monday evening.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is the frontrunner to succeed Setien.

Related Topics

Fire Qatar Barcelona Price January June 2018 From Agreement FC Barcelona Real Madrid Bayern Coach Instagram

Recent Stories

China Construction Bank celebrates listing two gre ..

6 minutes ago

New coronavirus screening centre opens in Fujairah

6 minutes ago

Two Russian Troops Injured, One Dead in Explosion ..

2 minutes ago

Shoigu, Esper Exchange Opinions on Situation in Va ..

3 minutes ago

Protesting Moldovan Farmers Ask IMF to Let Gov't L ..

3 minutes ago

PTI completes two years successfully: Faizullah Ka ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.