Barcelona Closing In On Xavi After Koeman Sacked As Coach

Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:14 PM

Barcelona closing in on Xavi after Koeman sacked as coach

Barcelona are close to finalising Xavi Hernandez's long-anticipated return as coach, according to various reports in the Catalan press on Thursday, with the club's legendary midfielder set to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman

Barcelona are close to finalising Xavi Hernandez's long-anticipated return as coach, according to various reports in the Catalan press on Thursday, with the club's legendary midfielder set to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

Barca president Joan Laporta was reportedly in talks with Xavi about the vacant position on Thursday morning.

Xavi is currently coach of Al Sadd but prising him away from the Qatari club is not expected to be a problem, with the Spaniard eager to complete a sensational return.

The 41-year-old left Barcelona in 2015 on the back of winning the treble, which took his career tally to eight titles in La Liga and four in the Champions League.

He is widely considered one of the club's greatest ever players and there is huge excitement about his potential as a coach, after his influence on the iconic Barca team managed by Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona's scheduled morning training session on Thursday was put back to 5pm (1500GMT) in the afternoon when Laporta will address the squad and potentially announce Xavi's impending arrival.

Barca have three games to negotiate before the international break, against Alaves and Celta Vigo in La Liga, as well as a crucial Champions League trip to Dynamo Kiev in between.

The club's B team coach Sergi Barjuan could be put in charge for the game at home to Alaves on Saturday but the hope is for Xavi to be on the bench versus Dynamo, when Barcelona need to win to boost hopes of reaching the last 16.

Barca had won only two of their last seven league games under Koeman, a run that included losing to Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico at Camp Nou.

A poor start to the season has raised the possibility of the team even failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, which would have enormous consequences for the club's already dire financial situation.

