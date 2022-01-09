Barcelona concede late equaliser to Granada after Gavi red card

Madrid, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Barcelona squandered the chance to climb back into La Liga's top four on Saturday as Granada scored a late equaliser to seal a 1-1 draw after Barca midfielder Gavi was sent off.

Luuk de Jong put the Catalans in front at Los Carmenes, heading in a cross from 38-year-old Dani Alves, who was making his first La Liga appearance since May 2016.

But Gavi was shown a second yellow card in the 79th minute and Granada equalised in the 89th, Antonio Puertas rifling a shot into the corner to deny Barcelona victory.