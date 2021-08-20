UrduPoint.com

Barcelona Continue Post-Messi Era After Strong Start

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Barcelona continue post-Messi era after strong start

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in their first away match since the departure of Lionel Messi, hoping to back up a promising La Liga opener last weekend, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also look to notch second straight wins.

Ronald Koeman's Barca beat Real Sociedad 4-2 last weekend despite the shock of seeing Messi leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan giants are also still without injured winger Ousmane Dembele and close-season arrival Sergio Aguero as they look to rebuild despite being saddled with debt and only finishing third last season.

Koeman did win his first major trophy as Barca boss last term, his side thrashing Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in a Copa del Rey final in which Messi scored twice.

Martin Braithwaite stepped into the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's shoes last Sunday by grabbing a brace, while Memphis Depay impressed on his debut after joining from Lyon.

Koeman admitted after the win over Sociedad that other players in his team need to step up without Messi -- who scored 38 goals in his final Barca season.

"We no longer have a player who can decide the fate of matches on his own -- now it will be a collective effort," said the Dutchman.

Instability at the Camp Nou is also rampant off the pitch, with president Joan Laporta on Monday saying the club's financial problems are "worrying".

He revealed that Barcelona's debts stand at 1.35 billion Euros ($1.58 billion) and that their wage bill is at least 25 percent higher than their competitors at 617 million euros.

Philippe Coutinho, among those high earners, was not part of the matchday squad against Sociedad and has been linked with a return to the Premier League -- where he previously starred for Liverpool.

Veteran centre-back Gerard Pique, who scored last weekend, could miss out with a calf problem against Athletic.

Atletico Madrid took advantage of Barcelona and Real Madrid's on-pitch woes to win La Liga for the first time since 2014 last season and kicked off their title defence with a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo.

Diego Simeone's Atletico on Sunday welcome Elche to the Wanda Metropolitano, where fans will be present to celebrate their 2021 title triumph.

Real have also seen plenty of change in the close-season, with coach Zinedine Zidane departing the club to be replaced by former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The long-serving defensive duo of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have also left, for PSG and Manchester United respectively, although David Alaba will be expected to plug one of those gaps after his move from Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti brought Gareth Bale back into the fold for a 4-1 thumping of Alaves last week when Karim Benzema, who is reportedly set to sign a new contract, netted a double.

All the focus at the Santiago Bernabeu remains on the chase of Kylian Mbappe, who is still yet to agree a new deal with PSG.

This Sunday, though, Los Blancos will be bidding to continue their strong start at Levante.

One to watch: Memphis Depay The Netherlands international, alongside Antoine Griezmann, will have to shoulder plenty of responsibility at Barcelona in the absence of Messi, despite having only just arrived in Spain.

Depay's last move to a big European club ended in disaster as he left Manchester United in 2016 after scoring just two goals in 33 Premier League games.

But he has enjoyed a fine spell at Lyon, where he scored 20 times in Ligue 1 last season, and could be ready to step up at the age of 27.

Key stats Three: Wins for Levante in their last six matches against Real Madrid.

Six: Consecutive La Liga victories for Atletico against Elche.

17: Years since a team other than Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid won the title.

Fixtures (all times GMT) Friday Real Betis v Cadiz (1900) Saturday Alaves v Real Mallorca (1500), Espanyol v Villarreal, Granada v Valencia (both 1730), Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000) Sunday Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1500), Atletico Madrid v Elche (1730), Levante v Real Madrid (2000)MondayGetafe v Sevilla (1800), Osasuna v Celta Vigo (2000).

Related Topics

Injured Fine Los Blancos Liverpool Santiago Lyon Granada David Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Madrid Memphis Spain Netherlands Manchester United Sunday 2016 All From Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Bayern Premier League Coach Sevilla Espanyol Celta Billion Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

29 minutes ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

9 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.