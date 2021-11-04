UrduPoint.com

Barcelona Lose Dembele To Injury Again

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:47 PM

France winger Ousmane Dembele has been struck by injury again in his first match for Barcelona since returning from a five-month absence

France winger Ousmane Dembele has been struck by injury again in his first match for Barcelona since returning from a five-month absence.

Dembele suffered a thigh injury in Barca's 1-0 win away at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has been plagued by injuries since he joined the club in 2017 in a deal worth 105 million Euros ($121 million) plus a reported 40 million euros of add-ons.

Barcelona, currently without a coach following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, said Dembele would miss Saturday's visit to Celta Vigo but gave no further information on the expected length of his layoff.

