Barcelona Power Into Women's Champions League Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holders Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals Wednesday with two games to spare.

Putellas, the UEFA women's player of the year who is a leading contender to win the Ballon d'Or later this month, converted the opening goal from the spot just before half-time in Germany.

Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati, Marta Torrejon and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic all struck in the second half to secure a fourth win in four matches for Barcelona in Group C.

Arsenal remain on course to advance from the same section after defeating Danish champions Koge 3-0.

Caitilin Foord gave Arsenal a first-half lead with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Miedema grabbing late goals for the hosts at Meadow Park.

Record-seven time winners Lyon must wait to seal a place in the knockout phase following a 1-0 loss at Bayern Munich.

Japan international Saki Kumagai headed in the winner midway through the second half to move Bayern to within two points of Group D leaders Lyon.

Benfica remain in contention after scoring their first goals in the group stage in a 2-1 win away to Swedish club Hacken.

