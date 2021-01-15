Barcelona Presidential Elections Postponed Due To Covid-19 Restrictions, Club Confirm
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:10 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Barcelona announced on Friday that the club's presidential elections have been postponed after a rise in coronavirus cases prompted heavy restrictions in the region.
The elections were set for January 24 but have been delayed after Spanish government officials said exceptions to the rules would not be made to allow people to vote.