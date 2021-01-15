UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona Presidential Elections Postponed Due To Covid-19 Restrictions, Club Confirm

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Barcelona presidential elections postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, club confirm

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Barcelona announced on Friday that the club's presidential elections have been postponed after a rise in coronavirus cases prompted heavy restrictions in the region.

The elections were set for January 24 but have been delayed after Spanish government officials said exceptions to the rules would not be made to allow people to vote.

Related Topics

Vote Barcelona January Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

1 hour ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

1 hour ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.