Barcelona Sack Coach Xavi After Trophyless Season
Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Barcelona sacked coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday after the Catalan giants failed to win a trophy this season.
Xavi will take charge of the team's final La Liga match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing.
"Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told Xavi Hernandez he will not continue as coach for the 2024-25 season," said Barcelona in a statement.
Former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Hansi Flick is heavily tipped to replace Xavi.
In January, Xavi said he would leave at the end of the season but, after a run of strong form, in April he and president Laporta agreed the coach would stay for the next campaign, with his contract expiring in June 2025.
However, the situation quickly changed with Spanish media reporting Laporta was angered by Xavi's comments suggesting it was hard for the financially-hamstrung club to compete with Real Madrid and other elite European sides.
"Barcelona want to thank Xavi for his work as coach, which adds to his unmatchable career as a player and the captain of the first team, and wish him all the best in the future," continued Barcelona's statement.
"In the coming days, Barcelona will reveal the new coaching structure for the first team staff."
Barcelona won La Liga last season but were not able to successfully defend the title in the current campaign.
They were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Paris Saint-Germain, were hammered by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final and lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From Sports
-
CM KP to inaugurate U23 Inter-Regional Games at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on May 28: DG Sports8 minutes ago
-
Five persons killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups28 minutes ago
-
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 202430 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador1 hour ago
-
Pakistan name squad for historic Volleyball Series against Australia3 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ambassador3 hours ago
-
Lopsided or thrilling? IPL set for big finale after batting blitz6 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table15 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result15 hours ago
-
United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series16 hours ago
-
United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series16 hours ago
-
Djokovic cruises into Geneva semis16 hours ago