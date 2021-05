Barcelona sign Sergio Aguero until 2023

Barcelona have signed Argentina forward Sergio Aguero on a deal until 2023, the Catalan giants announced on Monday

In a statement, Barca said that Aguero, who arrives after a decade at Manchester City, has a buy-out clause "set at 100 million Euros, equivalent to $122 million."gr/td/dmc