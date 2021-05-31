UrduPoint.com
Barcelona Sign Sergio Aguero Until 2023: Club

Barcelona have signed Sergio Aguero on a deal until 2023, the Catalan giants announced on Monday

In a statement, Barca said that Aguero, who arrives after a decade at Manchester City, has a buy-out clause "set at 100 million Euros ($122 million)." Aguero's signing for Barca comes two days after he missed out on the Champions League with City after losing this season's final to Chelsea.

The 32-year-old leaves City as their all-time record goalscorer with 260 goals, and with the most goals scored for a single club in Premier League history -- 184 goals in 275 appearances.

His departure for Barcelona had been long in the offing, with City coach Pep Guardiola saying a week ago that he was close to a deal.

Aguero returns to Spain after spending five years with Atletico Madrid between 2006 and 2011, and the club will hope his arrival in Catalonia helps to convince his compatriot Lionel Messi to stay.

Barca captain Messi, whose contract expires at the end of June, is yet to sign a new deal with Barcelona.

Aguero will participate in this year's Copa America, which on Monday was moved from Colombia and his home country Argentina to Brazil.

