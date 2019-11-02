UrduPoint.com
Barcelona Slip To Shock Defeat After Levante Goal Flurry

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:58 PM

Barcelona slip to shock defeat after Levante goal flurry

Lionel Messi scored again but was helpless to prevent Barcelona conceding three goals in seven minutes on Saturday as Levante stormed to a surprise 3-1 victory in La Liga

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Lionel Messi scored again but was helpless to prevent Barcelona conceding three goals in seven minutes on Saturday as Levante stormed to a surprise 3-1 victory in La Liga.

Messi converted a first-half penalty at the City of Valencia stadium for his sixth goal in five games only for Levante to stun the defending champions with an incredible treble shortly after the hour.

Jose Campana and Borja Mayoral scored in the 61st and 63rd minutes before Nemanja Radoja added a third in the 68th to finish Barca off and give Real Madrid the chance to move top of the table later on Saturday.

