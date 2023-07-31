Open Menu

Barcelona To Host 2023 Wheelchair Tennis Masters Events

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Barcelona to host 2023 Wheelchair Tennis Masters events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced that Barcelona would host the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters and ITF Wheelchair Doubles Masters for the first time in 2023.

The ITF's year-end wheelchair tennis championships for singles and doubles would take place from October 30 to November 5 at the Emilio Sanchez academy, with Spain becoming the fifth country to host the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters and the fourth country to host the Doubles Masters, said a press release.

Spain would also become the third country after Netherlands and USA to host the Singles Masters and Doubles Masters simultaneously.

De la Puente enjoyed a highly successful 2022, winning his first Grand Slam men's doubles title at the US Open, and ended the year by winning his first ITF Wheelchair Doubles Masters title alongside Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez. De la Puente subsequently finished 2022 as the year-end No. 1 player on the men's doubles ranking.

The NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters, the ITF's year-end championship for the world's top eight men's, women's, and quad singles players, was first held in 1994 in Eindhoven, Netherlands, where it remained until 1999 before moving to Amersfoort for a six-year period. In 2006 the Singles Masters moved to a new Dutch host venue in Amsterdam, which staged the event until 2010.

In 2011 the Singles Masters was held outside of the Netherlands for the first time and has since been hosted in Belgium, Great Britain, and the USA before now moving to Spain in 2023.

NEC has been the title sponsor of the Singles Masters since its inception in 1994. In 2018 the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters celebrated its 25th edition before NEC celebrated 30 years of their sponsorship of ITF wheelchair tennis activities in 2021.

The first ever Doubles Masters took place in 2000, alongside the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters, in Amersfoort.

Featuring the world's top eight men's partnerships, top six women's partnerships, and top four quad partnerships on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the Doubles Masters became a standalone event for the first time in 2003, when it moved to Italy for a period of six years.

In 2011 the event returned to the Netherlands for the first time since 2002 and was held in Amsterdam for a two-year period. The town of Bemmel in the province of Gelderland hosted the Doubles Masters for another two-year period in 2017 and 2018. In 2019 and 2021 the Doubles Masters was held alongside the Singles Masters in Orlando, USA, before both events were again held simultaneously in 2022, in the Dutch city of Oss.

Entries for the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters and ITF Wheelchair Doubles Masters 2023 would be based on singles and doubles rankings on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Rankings as of September 18.

Related Topics

USA Tennis World Eindhoven Amsterdam Barcelona Orlando Argentina Spain Italy Belgium Netherlands September October November Women 2017 2018 2019 Event From Top US Open

Recent Stories

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

10 minutes ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

44 minutes ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

46 minutes ago
 BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

54 minutes ago
BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

1 hour ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports