Barcelona to host Arsenal in Gamper Trophy

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Barcelona will host Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 4, an annual pre-season game at Camp Nou.

The match traditionally serves as Barca's unveiling of their playing squad for the season.

It is the first time Europa League finalists Arsenal, coached by Spaniard Unai Emery, have been invited to play in the match.