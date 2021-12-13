Barcelona To Play Napoli In Europa League Knockout Play-offs
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Barcelona will face Napoli in the Europa League knockout round play-off stage after the Catalan giants crashed out in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2000-01 season.
Xavi Hernandez's Barca will continue their European campaign in the second-tier competition, with the winner of their tie with Napoli advancing to the last 16.