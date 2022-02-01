UrduPoint.com

Barcelona To Shine Light On Financial Meltdown Under Bartomeu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Barcelona to shine light on financial meltdown under Bartomeu

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will present the results of a club investigation into financial mismanagement under the previous board on Tuesday, with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu expected to be in the firing line

Madrid, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Barcelona president Joan Laporta will present the results of a club investigation into financial mismanagement under the previous board on Tuesday, with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu expected to be in the firing line.

The findings of the 'forensic report' prompted the prosecutor's office in Barcelona to launch an investigation on Friday into "economic crimes", a source told AFP, after the club filed a complaint last week.

Barcelona's report was initiated after the club's general director, Ferran Reverter, announced the results of an internal audit in October.

Reverter said the club was "technically bankrupt" when Laporta took over as president in March 2021 and that Bartomeu's regime had been "disastrous".

The audit uncovered total club debts of 1.35 billion Euros.

"There were signs that we had to investigate further and for this reason we will do a forensic report," Reverter said in October.

"If any irregularities are found, the club would pass it on to the legal department to take the appropriate measures," he added.

The report focuses on various financial issues, including money paid to agents and the spreading of fees over numerous contracts, allegedly to avoid exceeding spending limits.

Barcelona also spent eye-watering sums on transfers under Bartomeu, with expensive signings such as Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

"We have the feeling that when we signed players, it was not part of the plan to see if we could afford them," Reverter said. "The same night they signed Griezmann they realised there was not enough money to do it."Bartomeu has defended his time as president, rejecting the figures presented by the new board while blaming losses on the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Related Topics

Firing Barcelona Same Money March October Billion

Recent Stories

NCOC launches door to door campaign for COVID-19 v ..

NCOC launches door to door campaign for COVID-19 vaccination

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 32 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 32 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 Two die, 15 injured in Bolan accident in Quetta

Two die, 15 injured in Bolan accident in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 PM rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike by R ..

PM rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike by Rs 11

21 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with Allied Bank Limited a ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>