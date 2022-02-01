Barcelona to shine light on financial meltdown under Bartomeu

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will present the results of a club investigation into financial mismanagement under the previous board on Tuesday, with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu expected to be in the firing line

Madrid, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Barcelona president Joan Laporta will present the results of a club investigation into financial mismanagement under the previous board on Tuesday, with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu expected to be in the firing line.

The findings of the 'forensic report' prompted the prosecutor's office in Barcelona to launch an investigation on Friday into "economic crimes", a source told AFP, after the club filed a complaint last week.

Barcelona's report was initiated after the club's general director, Ferran Reverter, announced the results of an internal audit in October.

Reverter said the club was "technically bankrupt" when Laporta took over as president in March 2021 and that Bartomeu's regime had been "disastrous".

The audit uncovered total club debts of 1.35 billion Euros.

"There were signs that we had to investigate further and for this reason we will do a forensic report," Reverter said in October.

"If any irregularities are found, the club would pass it on to the legal department to take the appropriate measures," he added.

The report focuses on various financial issues, including money paid to agents and the spreading of fees over numerous contracts, allegedly to avoid exceeding spending limits.

Barcelona also spent eye-watering sums on transfers under Bartomeu, with expensive signings such as Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

"We have the feeling that when we signed players, it was not part of the plan to see if we could afford them," Reverter said. "The same night they signed Griezmann they realised there was not enough money to do it."Bartomeu has defended his time as president, rejecting the figures presented by the new board while blaming losses on the crisis caused by the pandemic.