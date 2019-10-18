Barcelona women fire five past Minsk in Champions League

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Barcelona beat Minsk 5-0 in the Women's Champions League round of 16 first leg on Thursday with Aitana Bonmati scoring twice as the home side ran rampant at the Johan Cruyff stadium.

Barca, beaten by Lyon in last season's final, were 4-0 up after just 26 minutes on a warm night in a stadium also used by Barcelona 'B' in the suburbs of the Catalan capital.

Nigerian striker, and a three-time African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshola got Barca off the mark in the sixth minute while defender Marta Torrejon doubled the lead from a corner.

Bonmati's double put the first leg beyond doubt before a late fifth from Jennifer Hermoso sealed victory as Minsk failed to get a shot on target.

In games played Wednesday, Manchester City's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals were left on a knife-edge when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are well-placed to make the last eight after coming back from Slavia Prague with a 5-2 win.

Dutch international Vivianne Miedema scored four of the north Londoners' goals with three coming in a 15-minute period in the first half.

Lyon, champions in the last four seasons, also virtually made sure of their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-0 rout of Fortuna Hjorring in Denmark.

Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg opened the scoring after 17 minutes from the penalty spot.

It was her 50th goal in her 49th match in the Champions League. Her 51st arrived in the second half, sandwiching a double strike from Eugenie le Sommer.

Fellow French side PSG eased past Breidablik of Iceland 4-0.