Barcelona's Alba Suffers Injury Blow Ahead Of Napoli Clash

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:21 PM

Barcelona's Alba suffers injury blow ahead of Napoli clash

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba hobbled off in the 20th minute of the Spanish champions' La Liga game against Getafe on Saturday with an apparent right thigh injury.

The 30-year-old left the field wincing in pain and was replaced by Junior Firpo.

It is the third injury for the Spain international this season, having spent two spells on the sidelines with injuries to his left thigh.

Quique Setien's Barca visit Napoli in their Champions League last-16 first leg on February 25, before the return game on March 18.

The Catalans led their third-placed opponents 2-0 at half-time at the Camp Nou.

