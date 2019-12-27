UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona's Suarez Renews Wedding Vows, With Messi On Guest List

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:16 PM

Barcelona's Suarez renews wedding vows, with Messi on guest list

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi have renewed their wedding vows at a star-studded gathering in Uruguay attended by Lionel Messi among others

Maldonado, Uruguay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi have renewed their wedding vows at a star-studded gathering in Uruguay attended by Lionel Messi among others.

The celebration to mark 10 years of marriage took place in a luxury tourist complex near the coastal city of Maldonado, about 130 km (80 miles) east of the capital Montevideo.

A crowd of football fans, including many wearing the Barcelona strip, gathered near the entrance as Suarez's clubmates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived along with Ballon d'Or winner Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Brazilian star Neymar was also there, local media said.

Uruguay striker Suarez and Balbi exchanged "rings inscribed with their respective Names, made from white gold and diamonds", according to a statement.

The couple met when Suarez was 14 and started seeing each other soon afterwards. They were married in 2009 and have three children.

Related Topics

Football Marriage Married Wife Sofia Barcelona Maldonado Montevideo Uruguay Gold Media From

Recent Stories

Huawei Y9s – An in-depth Review of the high-end ..

7 minutes ago

RUSADA Head Sent to WADA Notice of Disagreement Wi ..

46 seconds ago

S.Korea Holds Low-Key Drills Near Disputed Islets ..

48 seconds ago

UAE's Tolerance Minister calls on PM

2 minutes ago

12 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kaza ..

50 seconds ago

Rs. 270 mln released for 101 development projects ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.