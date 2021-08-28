UrduPoint.com

Bardet Climbs To Victory On Stage 14 Of Vuelta

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:48 PM

Romain Bardet won the mountainous 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana and also grabbed the lead in the climbing classification on Saturday

Madrid, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Romain Bardet won the mountainous 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana and also grabbed the lead in the climbing classification on Saturday.

The Frenchman, who rides for DSM, was part of a group of 18 riders that escaped early on the 165.

7km stage and built a huge lead by the start of the final climb.

He shook off the remnants of the breakaway for his first Vuelta stage win.

Norwegian Odd Christian Eiking finished with the main group, 10min 49sec behind Bardet, to retain the overall lead.

