Bargain buy Mustajeer hits 1 million Ebor jackpot

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Mustajeer is on target for the Melbourne Cup after hitting the 1 million ($1.2 million ) Ebor Handicap bullseye on the final day of the York festival on Saturday.

Bought for a relative snip at 50,000 by his new owners in 2017, the 16-1 shot took control with over a furlong to go to seal the most valuable flat handicap in Europe after which the four-day meeting is known.

Last year's Ebor fourth, ridden by Colin Keane and trained by fellow Irishman Ger Lyons, held on to deny Red Galileo representing Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation by three quarters of a length.

Keane said: "It was a very good performance. It was pretty smooth and I probably got there a bit sooner than I wanted to.

"His aim at the start of the year was to be here and it's a brilliant training performance by Ger.

I'm just grateful to be riding him." Lyon's assistant trainer and daughter Kerri Lyons disclosed to ITV that this was Mustajeer's parting performance for the stable.

"That's his last race for us," she said, explaining that in a pre-race deal Mustajeer has been sold to an Australian syndicate, and is now destined for a crack at the Melbourne Cup on November 5.

The Ebor -- the 1m 6f showcase first run in 1843 and whose name is a shortened version of the Roman for York, Eboracorum -- brought the curtain down on a week that delivered the latest dominant performance by Enable to set her up for a tilt at an unprecedented third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 6.

Her trainer John Gosden also sent out his remarkable stayer Stradivarious to land a 1 million bonus in Friday's Lonsdale Cup, with both partnered by Frankie Dettori.