Barkat, Hameed among winners of 1st round BB Shaheed Tennis tourney

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :In the remaining first round matches of Men Singles of the 5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Tourament Barkat Ullah, Hameed ul Haq, Ahmed Choudhry, Shezad Khan and Yousaf Khan won their respective matches at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Tuesday .

Barkat defeated Nauman Aftab 6-4 6-1, while Hameed ul Haq trounced Ahmed Kamil 3-6 6-3 6-4 in an exciting contest.

Elsewhere, Ahmed Choudhry beat Khursheed Abbassi 6-0 6-2, while Shezad Khan overcame Ibrahim Omer 6-0 6-2 and Yousaf Khan edged passed Rashid Malik 6-1 6-4.

In the second round of Men Doubles the pair Muzzamil Murtazaof Muddassir Murtaza defeated Rashid Malik and Sikandar Hayat 6-2 6-2, while Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan beat Col Shahid and Usman Ejaz in a one-sided affair 6-1 6-1.

The first round matches of Boys Under 18 also took place on Tuesday.

The results are as follow: Mahatir Muhammad bt Ahtesham Arif 6-2 6-2, M.Shoib w/o Afham Rana,Farman Shakeel bt Sami Zeb 6-3 1-6 6-2, Uzair Khan bt Hasan Ali 6-3 6-4, Nalain Abbas bt Parbat Kumar 4-6 6-0 6-0, Hamid Israr w/o Abdul Hanan Khan, Osama Khan bt Zain ch 6-0 6-0, Noor e Mustafa bt Kashan Umer 6-0 6-1, M.Huzaifa Khan bt Ahmed Nael 6-3 6-0, Hasheesh Kumar bt Talha Khan 6-1 2-6 6-3, Faizan Shahid bt Hamza Asim 3-6 6-2 6-0, Aqib Hayat bt Yahya Musa Luni 6-3 6-0.

Boys/Girls 1st round U-12: Ali Zain bt Marukh Sajid 4-0 4-0, Hamza Ali bt Orhan Sohail 4-0 4-1, Ahtesham Humayun bt Shahsawar Khan 4-1 4-0Boys/Girls 1st round U-10:Han li De w/o Jamal Shah, Haziq Asim bt Aqtan Bekeshov 4-0 4-0, Hamza Roman bt Lalarukh Sajid 4-0 4-0, Abdul Wasay W/O Anees Ahmed, Muhammad Shayan w/o Hamad Shah.