UrduPoint.com

Barkat Ullah Wins KP Open Tennis Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Barkat Ullah wins KP Open Tennis Championship title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Barkat Ullah clinched the trophy of the men singles after defeating Davis Cupper Shoaib Khan in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship played here at Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum sports Complex on Saturday.

Former Sports Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.

Barkat Ullah and Shoaib Khan gave each other a tough fight against each other in the marathon final. The score remained 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3. Barkat Ullah has a strong arm with excellent baseline shorts.

Shoaib Khan, another top ranking player, and represented Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup, won the first set by 3-6 besides giving a tough resistance in the second set wherein both stretched to 6-4.

In the Men's doubles Yousuf and Ijaz defeated Barkat Ullah and Shoaib by 6-3 and 6-3 and marched into victory. Similarly, Hamid Israr defeated Shahsawar in the final of the U18 category.

In final match Shayan Afridi defeated Shoaib. Under eight matches were also held in the Championship in which Abdullah defeated Faizan Afridi and claimed victory.

170 players participated in different categories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship for the prize money of Rs. 150,000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Marathon Money Afridi Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

27 minutes ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

52 minutes ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

1 hour ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

2 hours ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

3 hours ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>