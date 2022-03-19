Barkat Ullah wins KP Open Tennis Championship title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Barkat Ullah clinched the trophy of the men singles after defeating Davis Cupper Shoaib Khan in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship played here at Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum sports Complex on Saturday.

Former Sports Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.

Barkat Ullah and Shoaib Khan gave each other a tough fight against each other in the marathon final. The score remained 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3. Barkat Ullah has a strong arm with excellent baseline shorts.

Shoaib Khan, another top ranking player, and represented Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup, won the first set by 3-6 besides giving a tough resistance in the second set wherein both stretched to 6-4.

In the Men's doubles Yousuf and Ijaz defeated Barkat Ullah and Shoaib by 6-3 and 6-3 and marched into victory. Similarly, Hamid Israr defeated Shahsawar in the final of the U18 category.

In final match Shayan Afridi defeated Shoaib. Under eight matches were also held in the Championship in which Abdullah defeated Faizan Afridi and claimed victory.

170 players participated in different categories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship for the prize money of Rs. 150,000.