Barre hopes to take France form to Stade Francais' Top 14 'operation survival'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) France full-back Leo Barre said he wants to transfer his impressive Six Nations form to Stade Francais as the Parisian club, who host La Rochelle on Saturday, fight for their French Top 14 survival.

Barre, who grew up near the Palace of Versailles, scored twice as Les Bleus hammered Italy to keep their Championship title hopes alive last Sunday.

The 22-year-old returns this weekend to the 14-time French champions, and their famous pink jerseys, bottom of the table with just nine games to go.

"Things went well with France. We had quite a lot of positives," Barre told reporters on Thursday as he spent the week training with his club side.

"I was very eager to join up with the team on Monday, to put my hand up to play the La Rochelle game.

"To be with your mates again, and to see things are difficult makes you want to give everything on Saturday," he added.

Barre's club have won just twice in the league since the start of December, a stark contrast to last season when they reached the play-off semi-final after leading the standings.

The Parisians lost at second-placed Toulon last weekend, which led to director of rugby Laurent Labit offering his resignation before deciding to take a step back from on the field matters.

Stade Francais are joined in the relegation scrap by promoted Vannes, four-time champions Perpignan and local rivals Racing 92. The four teams are separated by just as many points.

"Toulouse, Bordeaux-Begles and Toulon, they're above the rest of the league this season," Barre said.

"For us, for survival, it's super tight.

"There's no easy match this year," he added.

Barre's presence is a boost after the rangy runner was released by France coach Fabien Galthie to his club, before Les Bleus head to Ireland in a Six Nations title showdown on March 8.

"I don't like to think about what's to come afterwards," Barre said.

"For now, it's La Rochelle, it's operation survival.

"We'll see what happens Saturday night after the match, if they call me up or not," he added.

- 'Panini sticker players' -

Elsewhere, in-form Toulon head to Lyon, days after they announced the return of ex-All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu.

The 42-year-old is set for his third debut with the three-time Champions Cup winners later in March after signing as injury cover.

"We took a whole week to put a plan in place to make sure we weren't just paying for something symbolic," Toulon head coach Pierre Mignoni told reports on Tuesday.

"Our club no longer needs Panini sticker players.

"He's a competitor.

"Even if he can just play 20 minutes, he'll give everything for 20 minutes," Mignoni added.

Top-of-the-table Toulouse host Vannes without their 10 France players, who were among 19 squad members Galthie chose to rest rather than release. The absentees include superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

Bayonne can close the gap to third-placed Bordeaux-Begles as they welcome Clermont but will be without Australia full-back Reece Hodge, ruled out for the season, and ex-France fly-half Camille Lopez who will be sidelined for a month.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Saturday

Stade Francais v La Rochelle (1330), Lyon v Toulon, Montpellier v Castres, Racing 92 v Pau, Toulouse v Vannes (1530), Perpignan v Bordeaux-Begles (2005)

Sunday

Bayonne v Clermont (2005)