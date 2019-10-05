UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barshim Delivers Gold In Front Of Qatar's Emir

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

Barshim delivers gold in front of Qatar's Emir

Doha, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim received the personal congratulations of the country's Emir after he sent the crowd wild on Friday by retaining his high jump title at the World Athletics Championships.

The 28-year-old, who had got himself out of trouble by succeeding on his third and final attempt at 2.33 metres, took gold with a jump of 2.37m in front of a racuous and packed Khalifa Stadium.

Barshim, who in a farcical moment appeared for his medal ceremony in an empty stadium before the three medallists were hurriedly ushered off and told to return on Saturday, revealed he had chatted with the country's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

"I felt that (support) a lot from the crowd, from the emir himself to everyone who come out tonight," said Barshim.

"I was with him (the emir) just now.

I can't tell you (what he said) -- it's top secret." Barshim, who will bid to make it a full house of Olympic medals next year having won silver and bronze, said he had revelled in the pressure of performing in front of his compatriots.

"Of course there was a lot of pressure, but I need pressure to jump," he said.

"I love competing on a high ground with a strong field so that was my thing to push myself to the maximum.

"It means everything to me I'm really happy to do it here at home.

"To everybody who came out here to support and believed in me I just wanted to do this for them."The minor medals went to two athletes competing under the Authorised Neutral Athlete banner.

Mikhail Akimenko took silver on countback with 2.35m and Ilya Ivanyuk won the bronze with 2.35m.

Related Topics

World Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Top Love

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

9 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

8 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

8 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

8 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

8 hours ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.