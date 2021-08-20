Barty beats Krejcikova to reach WTA Cincinnati semi-finals

Ashleigh Barty recovered from a break down in the second set to sweep past Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to reach the WTA and ATP Cincinnati semi-finals

The Australian top seed handed her Czech opponent only a third loss since mid-May in the battle of Grand Slam champions.

Krejicikova won Roland Garros in June while Barty claimed the Paris title in 2019 and Wimbledon this season.